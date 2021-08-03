HRT Financial LP Makes New $31,000 Investment in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75. Zhongchao Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

