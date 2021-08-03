HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 458.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 397.20 ($5.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £81.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.50. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

