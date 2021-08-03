HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 480 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSBA. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 396.50 ($5.18) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market cap of £80.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

