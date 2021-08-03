Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $392.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $453.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.19 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $208.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

