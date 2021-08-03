Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.90. 3,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.