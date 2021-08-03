Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 713.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

