Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

