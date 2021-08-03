Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HUT opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

