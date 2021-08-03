Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.28

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 1293682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 33.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

