IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Truist Securities dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.