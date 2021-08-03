IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 412,902 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 412,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,396,000. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 3.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned 2.43% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 375,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

