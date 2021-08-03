IAM Advisory LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,377. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.