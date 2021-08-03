IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.64. 717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

