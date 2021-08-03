IAM Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,062 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 2,848,202 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

