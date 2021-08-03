IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 9,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 188,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

