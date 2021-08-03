Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

