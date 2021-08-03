IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.71.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07. IDEX has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

