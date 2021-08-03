IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 11,493 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $346.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $365.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,323,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,716 shares of company stock worth $74,619,136 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

