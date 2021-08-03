IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 34,037 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

