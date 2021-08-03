IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,776 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.