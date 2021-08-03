IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,843 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.86. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $234.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

