IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $492.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,480 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

