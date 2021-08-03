iHeartMedia (IHRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IHRT opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

