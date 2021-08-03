II-VI (IIVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q4 guidance at $0.63-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at 0.630-0.830 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

