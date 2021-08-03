IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

