ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IPA stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth $328,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

