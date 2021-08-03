ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IPA stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth $328,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

