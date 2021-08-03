Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Immunovant stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Immunovant by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

