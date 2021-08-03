Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 986

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

INCH stock opened at GBX 865.50 ($11.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -24.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 797.61. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 416.60 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58).

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider John Langston bought 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.