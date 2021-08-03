Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 162.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

