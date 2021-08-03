India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IGC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 25,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,212,076. India Globalization Capital has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 981.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

