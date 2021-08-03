Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ILPT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

