Informa (LON:INF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 495.50 ($6.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 518.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The company has a market cap of £7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

