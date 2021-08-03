ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 326,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,240,461 shares.The stock last traded at $12.96 and had previously closed at $12.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

