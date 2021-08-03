ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 326,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,240,461 shares.The stock last traded at $12.96 and had previously closed at $12.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
