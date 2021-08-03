Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.69.
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30.
In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
