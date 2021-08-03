Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.69.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.