InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

