Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Head to Head Analysis

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and ProMIS Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -132.96%

Risk and Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and ProMIS Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 6.83 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -74.54 ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A

ProMIS Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

