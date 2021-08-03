Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $891.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $6,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inseego by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,028 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

