Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $90,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Insperity by 17.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

