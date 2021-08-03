Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,085. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

