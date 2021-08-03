Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.40.

NSP stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,085. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

