Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 161,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

