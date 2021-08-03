Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBP. Truist raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.09.

NYSE IBP opened at $118.87 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

