Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

