Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.05.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.35 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $575.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.