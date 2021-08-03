Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 199.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

