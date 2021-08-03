Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $119.43 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.