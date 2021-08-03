Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.27.

Shares of ICE opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

