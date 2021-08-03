International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 230,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.