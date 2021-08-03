Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,017. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

