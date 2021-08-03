Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 225,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,800. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.31.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.